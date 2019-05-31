Home States Odisha

Teacher killed by wife’s paramour

Muniguda police has solved the murder case of Rama Chandra Mahanadia, a school teacher, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances under a bridge.

Published: 31st May 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Muniguda police has solved the murder case of Rama Chandra Mahanadia, a school teacher, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances under a bridge. On May 20, Rama’s body was found in Kutragad village under Muniguda police limits. Police said Rama was victim of a conspiracy hatched by his wife Sunita and her paramour Ramesh Patika.

Speaking to mediapersons, SDPO Chandra Sekhar Hota said Sunita had an affair with Ramesh before she was married to Rama. After marriage, she continued her relationship with him. Rama and Sunita were staying in Muniguda.

Ramesh and Sunita had hatched a plot to eliminate Rama. As per the plan, Ramesh along with his friend Sriram Kalia came to Muniguda in a car on the day. Sriram, who was also known to Rama, called the latter to Kutragada where Ramesh was present. Sriram and Rama consumed alcohol on the way and on reaching Kutragada, Ramesh hit him with a brick.

When he fell unconscious, the duo threw him into a river from the bridge. Police arrested all the three accused and produced them in the court which remanded them in judicial custody after rejecting their bail pleas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder in rayagada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp