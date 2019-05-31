Teacher killed by wife’s paramour

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Muniguda police has solved the murder case of Rama Chandra Mahanadia, a school teacher, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances under a bridge. On May 20, Rama’s body was found in Kutragad village under Muniguda police limits. Police said Rama was victim of a conspiracy hatched by his wife Sunita and her paramour Ramesh Patika.

Speaking to mediapersons, SDPO Chandra Sekhar Hota said Sunita had an affair with Ramesh before she was married to Rama. After marriage, she continued her relationship with him. Rama and Sunita were staying in Muniguda.

Ramesh and Sunita had hatched a plot to eliminate Rama. As per the plan, Ramesh along with his friend Sriram Kalia came to Muniguda in a car on the day. Sriram, who was also known to Rama, called the latter to Kutragada where Ramesh was present. Sriram and Rama consumed alcohol on the way and on reaching Kutragada, Ramesh hit him with a brick.

When he fell unconscious, the duo threw him into a river from the bridge. Police arrested all the three accused and produced them in the court which remanded them in judicial custody after rejecting their bail pleas.