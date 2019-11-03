Lumpy Skin Disease spreads panic among cattle owners in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The disease has led to substantial production losses for cattle farming industry owing to drop in milk yield. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), locally known as ‘Go-Basant’, has triggered panic among cattle owners in Ganjam district.The disease has killed three cattle while 2,356 have been affected in 409 villages of 22 blocks and 33 wards of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Hinjili Municipality, Chhatrapur, Kabisuryanagar, Kodala, Purushottampur, Ganjam, Belaguntha and Aska  Notified Area Council (NAC), said Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO), Ganjam Dr Trinath Nayak.

LSD is an infectious disease caused by ‘capripox’ virus. The onset of fever occurs almost one week after infection. It is transmitted between animals by direct contact, via arthropod vectors. The virus is highly host specific and does not cause disease in humans. Unfortunately, there are no specific anti-viral drugs available for treatment of LSD. The only treatment available is supportive care of cattle. This can include treatment of skin lesions using wound care sprays and use of antibiotics to prevent secondary skin infections and pneumonia.

The CDVO said two weekly cattle ‘haats’ at Hinjili and Belaguntha have been closed to check further spread of the disease. Blood samples of the affected cattle have been sent to laboratories at Bhopal and Phulnakhara. He said, 1,981 camps have been held in different parts of Ganjam to spread awareness among people on the disease.

The disease has led to substantial production losses for cattle farming industry owing to drop in milk yield, decreased fertility among cows and bulls, abortion, damaged skin and hides, decrease or increase in weight and untimely death.

