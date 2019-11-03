Home States Odisha

Odisha to promote vertical construction in cities  

The Odisha government plans to increase the existing floor area ratio (FAR) limits in major cities for high-rise buildings.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena going around the exhibition at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government will encourage vertical constructions in major cities and towns, especially in Capital, to avoid shortage of land resources in urban areas in future, informed Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena here on Saturday. Addressing the inaugural event of 16th Home & Decor and India-International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Maidan here, Jena said, “Due to horizontal constructions in the past, Bhubaneswar is now facing huge land shortage. In order to avoid the problem in the city and other parts of the State, the Government has decided to promote vertical constructions.”

Accordingly, the Government plans to increase the existing floor area ratio (FAR) limits in major cities for high-rise buildings. “We are working in this regard and are taking measures to bring changes to the existing rules and regulations to encourage housing projects,” he added. Assuring all support to the housing and real estate firms, the Minister said more such events should be organised in the State for promotion of housing sector. 

CREDAI Bhubaneswar president Kantilal Patel requested the Government to speed up the process of various approvals for timely execution of the housing projects. “Delay in approvals adds to the cost which ultimately is passed on to the buyers. The delay also puts a brake on the speed of buying and consuming other allied products which ultimately has a slowdown effect on all sectors. The approval process needs to be streamlined and simplified,” he said. 

CREDAI Bhubaneswar has organised the two-in-one annual exhibition in association with Nalco, GS Marketing Associates, Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Sellers from seven countries and 10 States are taking part in the fair that will continue till November 11. CREDAI Bhubaneswar general secretary Umesh Patnaik also spoke.

