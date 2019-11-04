Home States Odisha

Odisha inks pacts with two organisations for skill development

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has partnered with Tata Strive and Tech Mahindra to enhance skill and improve employability of youth in the state, an official said.

The Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T) has signed an agreement with Tata Strive on Monday to make ITI students employable for industries by improving their soft skill, the official said.

DTE&T Director Raghu G said students of all the 49 government ITIs will acquire skill to compete for global placement.

An MoU was also signed among Tech Mahindra, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha and College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar, to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Every year, 30 students of the proposed CoE will get training in these fields and work on the proof of concept (PoC) of business problems, he said.

Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) also inked a pact with Tech Mahindra to set up a facility to start operation for international BPO, another official said.

This facility will provide additional employment in the BPO sector in the state, he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Today our partnership with Tata Strive to sharpen the soft skill of ITI students and with Tech Mahindra for international BPO and for the Centre of Excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning will certainly augment the prospect of our skilled youth in global placement." 

