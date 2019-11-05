Home States Odisha

Delay in Odisha government's nod clouds future of water project

A total of 17,508 villagers residing in 12 water-starved villages under Dhankauda will get safe drinking water after completion of the phase-II work of the IRPWS project.

Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the state government yet to give its permission to lay pipeline over a culvert of Biju Expressway, uncertainty looms large over completion of phase-II work of Integrated Rural Piped Water Supply (IRPWS) project at Pradhanpali in Dhankauda block.

The work is being executed by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS). Executive Engineer, RWSS BP Routray said a target was set to complete the work by July this year. However, it is yet to be completed due to delay in laying of pipeline over a culvert of Biju Expressway at Bhalubahal.

Earlier, the RWSS had approached the Roads and Buildings division, Sambalpur and the private construction firm, which undertook the four-laning of Sambalpur-Rourkela highway under Biju Expressway, to allow them to lay the pipeline over the culvert but to no avail.  

Subsequently, the district administration approached the Panchayati Raj department in July this year requesting for permission from the Works department in this regard. However, the administration is yet to hear from the Panchayati Raj officials regarding the permission.

A total of 17,508 villagers residing in 12 water-starved villages under Dhankauda will get safe drinking water after completion of the phase-II work of the IRPWS project. Water will be supplied to the villages through public stand posts and household connections.

Balbashpur, Sagunpali, Bhalubahal, Pabapali, Kankhinda, Majhipai, Sason, Ranikhinda, Sadasingha, Katapali, Gurupali and Nuakhurigaon villages will be benefitted from the project. 

Water for the project will be drawn from Hirakud Dam Reservoir. Besides, a 5 MLD treatment plant constructed under phase-I of IRPWS project at Pradhanpali will feed water to the four proposed overhead tanks at Gaudapali Chowk, Bhalubahal, Sason by-pass and Nuakhurigaon.

Phase-II work of the project began in October, 2017. The estimated cost of the project is about `12.45 crore.

Routray said work on the four overhead tanks has already been completed. This apart, laying of pipelines in the villages is almost complete, he added.

