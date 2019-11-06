Home States Odisha

Kendrapara administration sounds ‘Bulbul’ alarm

Over  117 cyclone shelters in the seaside villages are being readied to accommodate people.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats anchored at Kharinashi jetty in Kendrapara.

Fishing boats anchored at Kharinashi jetty in Kendrapara. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With another cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the district administration on Tuesday raised an alert advising fishermen and seaside villagers to take necessary precautions.
Over  117 cyclone shelters in the seaside villages are being readied to accommodate people. The authorities have also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. 

The district’s preparedness to deal with such eventualities is largely borne out of the devastating 1971 cyclone that claimed an estimated 5,000 lives in the seaside villages of Rajnagar and Mahakalapada blocks. In 1999, when the super cyclone struck, countless lives were saved as thousands of people were evacuated from vulnerable locations. The death toll from that tragedy was only  386 in Kendrapara. 
The Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) along with the district administration and other Government and non-Government agencies regularly organize mock cyclone, tsunami and flood drills to create awareness among people to face natural disasters.  The mock drills have enhanced preparedness, evaluated response capabilities and improved coordination among all stakeholders as a result of which it is now easy to evacuate people to safer places, said Biraja Pati, a social worker.

The Government, two years back, had built 23 Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) towers at the seaside villages of the district to provide cyclone and tsunami warning to people. All the towers have been fitted with sirens that can alert localities up to a radius of  1.5 km, district emergency officer Sambit Satapathy said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Bulbul Odisha
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp