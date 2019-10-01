‘Sold’ baby handed over to adoption agency

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The newborn baby girl, who was rescued after being allegedly sold in Phapsi area of Titlagarh, was sent to the specialised adoption agency on Monday.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) also ordered Saintala police to inquire into the matter and submit a report.One Sarojini Mahakud of Balangir town had delivered the baby girl in Balangir and went to Phapsi to hand over infant to an unknown person. However, on a tip off, Saintala police and Childline officials rushed to the village and rescued the infant before producing her before the CWC.

In her defense, Sarojini said she wanted to hand over her baby daughter to one of her relatives due to her poor economic condition. “I have no family member and a home. My husband, who hails from Delhi, is not staying with me. I am too poor to take care of the baby,” she said. CWC chairperson J Mohanty said the baby has been sent to the adoption agency and the related formalities will start soon.