Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative

BHUBANESWAR: Marking the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday rolled out his Government’s ambitious ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme which finds its roots in the Gandhian philosophy of giving people their voice in daily governance.

As announced before, Naveen directly interacted with people to understand their experiences in State-run hospitals and police stations. The Chief Minister rang up nine persons randomly selected from ‘Mo Sarkar’ portal and took their feedback on the response they received from hospitals and police stations.

“I spoke to nine men and women today regarding corruption and harassment at hospitals and police stations. The report that I got back was extremely satisfactory,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister spoke to people from Balangir, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Jajpur and Baripada and sought feedback on their experiences at Government hospitals.

Similarly, he also telephoned people in Nayagarh, Ganjam, Balasore and Bhawanipatna to know whether they were satisfied with the services provided at the police stations. The Chief Minister made the calls from Naveen Nivas.

While giving their opinions and feedback on hospitals and police stations, the people thanked Naveen for this innovative programme.

On the day, Naveen also visited Capital Hospital and Saheed Nagar police station along with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, DGP B K Sharma, Secretary, 5T V Karthikeytan Pandian - brain behind the implementation - along with Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Releasing the logo and preamble of ‘Mo Sarkar,’ he hailed the programme as a pioneering initiative to completely transform the way Government offices deliver services to people, treating them with dignity and in a professional manner.

‘Mo Sarkar’ programme has been launched in 21 district headquarters hospitals and medical colleges at Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur.

The programme will be implemented in all the district headquarters hospitals by October 30, while all the departments in the State will be covered by March 5, 2020.

The programme has been fully implemented at all district police headquarters and Commissionerate Police.

The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) is the nodal agency to monitor the activities of all call centres under the supervision of DGP Sharma.

The DGP, who was present along with other senior police officers at Saheed Nagar police station, said about 9,800 calls have been made to the complainants so far.

The call centres, which were set up at all district headquarters and Commissionerate Police headquarters besides the SCRB, started functioning from September 4.

The Chief Minister had announced the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme on August 15 based on 5T (Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation) model of governance.

The objective of ‘Mo Sarkar’ is to improve governance by collecting feedback on behaviour and professionalism displayed by the Government officers.

As part of the programme, phone numbers of people visiting Government offices will be registered and an SMS will be sent to them in 24 hours. If anyone does not receive the SMS or fails to register his/her phone number, then they can give a missed call to 14545 to get themselves registered.