Troupe from Indonesia to perform

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has geared up its administrative machineries to promote Konark Festival, a world class tourism and cultural show. The festival this year will be held from December 1 to 5, the peak tourist season in the State.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Chief Secretary Asit Padhi directed the Culture and Tourism departments to make necessary preparation for making the festival a grand show this time.

“Participation of a cultural troupe from Indonesia will be the highlight of this year’s festival. Besides, the cultural troupes from different parts of India would participate in the five-day festival,” Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev said. Each evening will have an Odissi programme followed by performances of other classical dance troupes. Kathak, Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, Mohiniatttam and Manipuri would be presented by troupes from different States.

Dev said the mega event will be followed by other festivals like Mukteswara Festival from January 11 to 16, Rajarani Festival from January 18 to 20 and Dhauli Utsav from February 6 to 8 next year.