3 more district hospitals get ‘Mo Sarkar’ visits

In a meeting with the district and Health Department officials, the team discussed issues related to healthcare.

5Ts secretary VK Pandian and Advisor to CM R Balakrishnan in Kalahandi DHH

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/NUAPADA /KORAPUT: A day after his surprise visit to the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian reviewed healthcare at the DHHs in Kalahandi and Nuapada districts on Thursday.

Accompanied by Advisor to Chief Minister R Balakrishnan, National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit, Pandian visited the new seven-storey DHH building in Nuapada which was inaugurated five months back but has not been made operational yet. Back in the DHH, he sought feedback from patients and their attendants in gynaecology, surgery and medicine wards on implementation of 5Ts under Mo Sarkar initiative. He also held a meeting in the hospital where he emphasised on effective implementation of 5Ts and directed the health officials and doctors to undertake maintenance of the DHH building at regular intervals, complete utilisation of infrastructure, maintain cleanliness, provide good quality food to patients and be kind towards patients.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in-charge Dr Bhuvaneswar Mishra apprised Pandian of lack of laundry facilities and the latter assured of taking appropriate steps soon. He was also informed about shortage of doctors in the DHH. Currently, the hospital functions with 23 doctors against the requirement of 56.

Collector Madhusmita Sahoo and ADMO in-charge Dr Lalit Mohan Bisi were present. Bisi informed Pandian that there is lack of awareness on the need for blood donation and often, there is shortage of blood during surgeries. Pandian said `10 lakh will be provided to the Nuapada SP, Vinit Agarwal and the district police would be mobilised to create awareness and organise blood donation camps with the help of DHH officials.

In Bhawanipatna, the 5Ts Secretary along with Collector Harshad Parag Gavali visited the Nirmaya outlet on the DHH premises, the ICU, CT scan and Mother Child Care units to check if brokers are active in the hospital.

In a meeting with the district and Health Department officials, the team discussed issues related to healthcare. CDMO Banalata Devi told the officials about need for appointment of more doctors in the hospital, provision of ambulance in each block and at least two more Mahaprayan vehicles in the district.
Later in the day, Pandian made a surprise visit to the RTO to check if it has been made broker-free.

Pandian visited the Jeypore DHH and Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Expressing concern over poor sanitation in both the institutions, he directed officials concerned to take up necessary work at the earliest. In a meeting with district officials at the DHH, he was told that there is  shortage of sanitation workers in the DHH and MCH and need for at least 100 sanitation workers in both the health institutions.

The 5Ts secretary also expressed concern over patients being treated on verandah of the DHH and asked Collector Madhusudan Mishra to construct a new building to accommodate 200 patients. He announced that two more ambulances and a Mahaprayan vehicle will be provided to the DHH. He further directed the Collector to form a team of officials to keep an eye on doctors who are remaining absent without applying for leave and file an FIR against doctors doing private practice during official hours.

