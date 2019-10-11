Home States Odisha

RSS chief coming on 9-day visit

Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat is coming to the State on a nine-day visit beginning October 12.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat is coming to the State on a nine-day visit beginning October 12.The RSS chief will attend annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highest decision making body of the Sangh, being held in the State for the first time. The working committee of RSS will meet from October 15 to 20. Bhagwat will address a meeting of intellectuals on October 12.

All the workers of RSS will take part in October 15 meeting while executive officers will attend the October 16 meeting. The working committee will convene between October 17 and 20. Top functionaries of different wings of RSS, including general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi will participate in the meeting. National working president of BJP JP Nadda is also coming on a four-day visit starting October 15 for the RSS event.

