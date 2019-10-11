Two arrested for assaulting woman cop

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Barachana police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting Traffic IIC Bijayini Malla at Chandikhole. The accused are Sariful Houque and Shaik Rizuan Ali of Neulpur village in the district.

Police said, Malla along with a team was conducting vehicle checking near mutton market in Chandikhole bazaar on Tuesday night when the accused hurled stones at her.

Bijayini sustained critical head injuries in the attack and was admitted to Barachana hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

An FIR was filed in Barchana police station in this connection basing on which the two accused were arrested.