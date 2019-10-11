Two nabbed for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly raping a minor girl in Mangalpur village within Sukinda police limits.

One of the accused is Deepak Mahanta of Udayapur village and the juvenile belongs to Manitira village.

The incident took place on Tuesday night but came to light on Wednesday after the girl’s parents filed a complaint with Sukinda police.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was waiting for a friend near a festival ground in the village on Tuesday night when the accused arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and forcefully picked her up taking advantage of the darkness.

The duo took the girl to an isolated place under a railway overbridge and sexually assaulted her.

They also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

The girl returned home late in the night and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Police said the accused duo was arrested under Sections 376, 363 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act. Medical examination of both the accused and the victim was also conducted.

The accused were produced in court on Thursday. While Deepak was remanded in judicial custody, the juvenile was sent to correctional home in Angul.