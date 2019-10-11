Victims of sexual abuse missing from shelter home

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a shocking incident, two minor girls have mysteriously gone missing from a shelter home in Bhawanipatna town since September 24.Though the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kalahandi, is aware of their disappearance and a police complaint also lodged by the short stay home authorities on September 25, the girls are yet to be traced.

The incident came to public notice on Wednesday after their parents approached the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) over the issue. The girls, aged around 15 years, were victims of sexual abuse and had been sent to the short stay home run by an NGO Nehru Seva Sangh. The parents of the minors met CWC and DPCU officials and demanded that the girls be immediately traced and restored to them.

Addressing mediapersons, father of one of the girls said he had approached the short stay home management to allow his daughter to go with him for Nuakhai festival on September 3. However, his request was turned down. The worried father expressed concern over the safety of his daughter.

While one of the girls was admitted in the shelter home on January 25 this year, the other was taken in on August 5. The girls are residents of two different villages within Jaipatna police limits.

CWC officials said they were informed about the missing of two inmates from short stay home on September 24 night. The management of the shelter home was directed to lodge a complaint with the local police. Subsequently, a missing report was filed in Bhawanipatna Town police station on September 25. The officials also claimed that family members of the girls were also informed about the incident.

With the minors yet to be traced even after 16 days, CWC, DCPU, the NGO and local police are on their toes to find them. Meanwhile, the CWC has also served show cause notice to the management of short stay home on the matter.

The short stay home was established in 2014. Sources said, apart from the two girls, five other inmates also went missing in the last five years. However, they were subsequently traced and restored to their parents.