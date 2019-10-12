Home States Odisha

Gram Rakhi arrested for taking `55K bribe  

A gram rakhi was arrested on Thursday night for demanding and taking a bribe of `55,000 in connection with investigation related to a murder case.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A gram rakhi was arrested on Thursday night for demanding and taking a bribe of `55,000 in connection with investigation related to a murder case.
The accused Akhaya Durga of Bhainri village was posted at Kutru outpost under Jaipatna police station. He, however, stated that he took the money on behalf of ASI Kutra outpost Krutibas Pujhari to absolve some persons of murder charges.

According to reports, a 34-year-old youth Chaitanya Rana of Bhainri village was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on August 18. His mother had met Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar alleging that Chaitanya was murdered by his uncle’s family members over a land dispute. The SP called for an inquiry and the uncle Nirakar Rana along with his son Shankar Rana were arrested on September 14.
Subsequently, Nirakar’s family members told some locals and also made posts on social media alleging that the gram rakhi had taken `55,000 from them to give it to some senior police officials to save the accused father and son from murder charges. 

The revelations became a major embarrassment for Kalahandi police and the SP ordered the Dharamgarh SDPO to investigate. On October 8, the gram rakhi met the SP and submitted that he had taken the money from the accused persons on the direction of the ASI Pujhari. He had handed over the money to the ASI. 
The investigation, however, revealed that Durga had collected the money for himself and Pujahari had no connection with it. Durga was arrested and forwarded to court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp