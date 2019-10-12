Home States Odisha

Improvement in Balia’s condition

 Health condition of one of the separated conjoined twins Balia has started improving at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH).

Published: 12th October 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Health condition of one of the separated conjoined twins Balia has started improving at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH).
“There is significant improvement in respiratory system infection and fever has come down. His condition is much better than before as he doesn’t need ventilator support more often,” said Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Head of Neurosurgery department.

Balia’s health condition was not good when he was admitted to SCBMCH on September 7. He was suffering from fever and dystonia, a state of abnormal muscle tone resulting in muscular spasm and abnormal posture typically due to neurological disease or a side effect of drug therapy, the neurosurgeon said.

“After undergoing treatment here, his condition had improved to a great extent but suddenly the fever relapsed with acute respiratory system infection following which we had to put him on ventilator on September 26,” Mishra added.
A 14-member medical team, led by Prof Mishra, are providing treatment to Balia in consultation with AIIMS doctors through video conferencing. 

Born to Bhuyan Kanhar and Puspanjali of Milipada in Kandhamal district on April 9, 2015, the twins, suffering from a rare craniopagus disorder, were admitted for treatment to Delhi AIIMS on July 13, 2017 with the help of Odisha Government. The conjoined twins were successfully separated by a team of doctors at AIIMS following two surgeries on August 28 and October 25, 2017. They were brought to SCBMCH for further care last month.
 

