Nodal officers to review degree colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has appointed 26 nodal officers for various districts to review the teaching and administrative affairs of Government and Government-aided degree colleges at regular intervals.

The nodal officers will visit respective districts for at least two days in a month to review functioning of the colleges and report the same to the department immediately.

The 26 officials include Higher Education Director Aswini Kumar Mishra, Higher Education placement cell in-charge Mihir Kumar Das and six other OAS officers in the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary. The department has clarified that the visit of nodal officers is not fault-finding mission but is intended towards understanding the problems and constraints faced by colleges and take measures for their immediate redressal.

“Quality of visit is more important than the number of colleges covered during the visit. Nodal officers should make in-depth study of all aspects of a particular college instead of rushing from one college to another,” a notification issued by the department stated.

A meeting of nodal officers regarding their tour will be held on October 15, the notification read.