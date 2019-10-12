Odisha officer suspended for eating chicken curry on school visit while students ate dal rice

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bonai Education Officer Binay Prakash Soy was on Friday suspended by Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan for dereliction of duty and inappropriate behaviour.

It was alleged that the BEO, during his visit to Tileimal Primary School in Bonai block on October 3, had consumed chicken curry for lunch while the schoolchildren were taking their mid-day meals of ‘Dalma’ and rice.

Soon after the incident, the District Education Officer Ranjan Giri had asked for an explanation from the BEO and he complied.

Soy dismissed the allegation as false and clarified that during his visit, the school authorities requested him to take lunch and he preferred to sit with the students while they were taking mid-day meals.

He said a lady teacher offered him fried bitter-gourd and ‘baigan bharta’, but it was portrayed that he was taking chicken.