Secys to monitor development works in 10 aspirational dists

BHUBANESWAR: The Government on Friday nominated Secretary-level officials to oversee development in 10 aspirational districts of the State.

The officials have been asked to closely monitor 49 indicators of five sectors - health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill upgradation besides basic infrastructure like irrigation, rural electrification, potable drinking water and access to toilets and internet connectivity.

According to an official notification, Agriculture Production Commissioner PK Mohapatra has been assigned to oversee implementation of development work in the five key sectors in Dhenkanal district while Principal Secretary in Women and Child Development department Anu Garg will look after Rayagada district.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Sourabh Garg will oversee development works in Koraput district while Principal Secretary in Panchayati Raj department DRK Singh will be in-charge of Kalahandi district. Principal Secretary in Home department Sanjeev Chopra will be in charge of Kandhamal district while Secretary in Industries department Hemant Sharma has been kept in charge of Nabarangpur district.

Secretary in the Higher Education department Saswat Mishra has been charge of Nuapada district while Secretary in Skill Development and Technical Education department SK Singh has been given Gajapati district and Secretary in Health department Pramod Kumar Meherda has been assigned Balangir district and Secretary in Cooperation department VV Yadav will look after Malkangiri district.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, 2018, the ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ programme’ aims to quickly and effectively transform the districts.

The broad contours of the programme are convergence of Central and State schemes, collaboration of Central, state-level officers and district collectors and competition among aspirational districts.

With states as the main drivers, this programme focuses on the strength of each district, measure progress and rank districts.

SLC constituted for monitoring action plan

Bhubaneswar : The State Government on Friday constituted a State-level Committee (SLC) for monitoring action plan of aspirational districts. Of 115 backward districts selected for Aspirational Districts Programme in the country, 10 are from Odisha. The 16-member SLC headed by Chief Secretary comprises Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretaries of Home, Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, School and Mass Education, Skill Development and Technical Education, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Water Resources, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Rural development, Works and Energy as members. The SLC will oversee district action plan by addressing their specific development needs.

The Secretary-level officers visit will make presentation on their findings and suggestions for achieving socio-economic development targets in a time-bound and accelerated manner before the committee. The State-level monitoring committee will firm up the district action plan and recommend to the State Government and Centre for extending the required support for improving the quality of life of people and holistic developments in the aspirational districts. The Committee will also devise its own working procedure for its smooth functioning. Special Secretary (Programme) of Planning and Convergence department will be the Member Convener of the Committee and provide Secretarial support to the Committee.