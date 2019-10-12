Home States Odisha

Secys to monitor development works in 10 aspirational dists

The Government on Friday nominated Secretary-level officials to oversee development in 10 aspirational districts of the State.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government on Friday nominated Secretary-level officials to oversee development in 10 aspirational districts of the State.
The officials have been asked to closely monitor 49 indicators of five sectors - health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill upgradation besides basic infrastructure like irrigation, rural electrification, potable drinking water and access to toilets and internet connectivity.

According to an official notification, Agriculture Production Commissioner PK Mohapatra has been assigned to oversee implementation of development work in the five key sectors in Dhenkanal district while Principal Secretary in Women and Child Development department Anu Garg will look after Rayagada district.
Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Sourabh Garg will oversee development works in Koraput district while Principal Secretary in Panchayati Raj department DRK Singh will be in-charge of Kalahandi district. Principal Secretary in Home department Sanjeev Chopra will be in charge of Kandhamal district while Secretary in Industries department Hemant Sharma has been kept in charge of Nabarangpur district.

Secretary in the Higher Education department Saswat Mishra has been charge of Nuapada district while Secretary in Skill Development and Technical Education department SK Singh has been given Gajapati district and Secretary in Health department Pramod Kumar Meherda has been assigned Balangir district and Secretary in Cooperation department VV Yadav will look after Malkangiri district.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, 2018, the ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ programme’ aims to quickly and effectively transform the districts. 

The broad contours of the programme are convergence of Central and State schemes, collaboration of Central, state-level officers and district collectors and competition among aspirational districts. 
With states as the main drivers, this programme focuses on the strength of each district, measure progress and rank districts.

SLC constituted for monitoring action plan

Bhubaneswar : The State Government on Friday constituted a State-level Committee (SLC) for monitoring action plan of aspirational districts. Of 115 backward districts selected for Aspirational Districts Programme in the country, 10 are from Odisha. The 16-member SLC headed by Chief Secretary comprises Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretaries of Home, Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, School and Mass Education, Skill Development and Technical Education, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Water Resources, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Rural development, Works and Energy as members.  The SLC will oversee district action plan by addressing their specific development needs.

The Secretary-level officers visit will make presentation on their findings and suggestions for achieving socio-economic development targets in a time-bound and accelerated manner before the committee. The State-level monitoring committee will firm up the district action plan and recommend to the State Government and Centre for extending the required support for improving the quality of life of people and holistic developments in the aspirational districts. The Committee will also devise its own working procedure for its smooth functioning. Special Secretary (Programme) of Planning and Convergence department will be the Member Convener of the Committee and provide Secretarial support to the Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp