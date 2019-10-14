Plan to attract visitors to Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even as Kalahandi district is rich in natural beauty, its tourism potential is yet to be realised.The beautiful waterfalls, valleys and scores of historical places have remained oblivious to outsiders. However, things may change soon as plans are being chalked out to attract tourists to the district. Kalahandi Collector Harshad Parag Gavli said a bus tour, covering important destinations like Ravandar, Phurlijharan waterfall, Karlapat wildlife sanctuary, Balisara terracotta village and the place where Indravati river originates, will be started in the district soon.The service will be extended to two more clusters, Dokrichanchara- Gudhandi- Khairpadar and Asurgarh- Belkhandi- Mohangiri in phases. Besides, trekking and mountain climbing would be promoted to attract adventure seekers.