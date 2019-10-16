Brown sugar worth Rs 35 lakh seized in Odisha's Balasore, one arrested

By PTI

BALASORE: Excise sleuths on Wednesday seized brown sugar worth around Rs 35 lakh and arrested one person at Jaleswar in Balasore district, police said.

Following a tip-off, the excise sleuths from Cuttack and Jaleswar raided a house at Sekbadi area in the early hours and seized 305 gm of contraband whose market value is around Rs 35 lakh, said an excise official.

The arrested man was identified as Sapan Pradhan, the owner of the house who is also involved in the narcotics trade, the official added.