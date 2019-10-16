Ganja worth `1.5 crore seized, two arrested

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: IN a major breakthrough, Chitrakonda police busted an inter-State ganja smuggling racket and seized 15 quintal of the contraband worth `1.5 crore from a truck near ESSAR Chowk here on Tuesday.

Police also arrested two persons, identified as Biswajit Bhadury (26) of Kandasar village and Sinu Samal (23) of Banarpal, both in Angul district.

Sources said during checking of vehicles near ESSAR Chowk, a team, led by Chitrakonda IIC Jugal Sabar, intercepted 10-wheeler cement-laden truck coming from Andhra Pradesh. The moment the vehicle was stopped, two persons jumped out from it and tried to escape.

However, police gave a chase and nabbed them. Around 15 quintal of ganja packed in cement bags in the truck was also seized. On being interrogated, the duo disclosed that they were transporting the contraband from Darakonda in Andhra Pradesh to Angul.

Sabar said the market value of the seized ganja would be around `1.5 crore. Police have seized the vehicle, 20 tonne of cement, two mobile phones and `5,000 cash, he added.