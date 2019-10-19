Home States Odisha

Shemaroo skill centre in Bhubaneswar

Leading entrepreneur Ganesh Krishnan said Odisha is the best place for start-ups that can create more employment opportunities and help boost State’s economy.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Founder of Big Basket Ganesh Krishnan, Chairman of OSDA Subroto Bagchi and Founder of Portea Meena Ganesh on a freewheeling conversation with Odisha’s Start-Ups and IT leaders at Kalabhoomi in Bhubaneswar | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mumbai-based film Institute, Shemaroo will start a Skill Centre at Bhubaneswar, informed Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh here on Friday.

Speaking at an interaction session of Start Ups and IT leaders at Kala Bhoomi, Singh said the Skill Centre by Shemaroo will impart training to budding artistes and film makers of the State. “Tech Mahindra will also set up a Centre of excellence at CET College for critical machine learning programme,” he added. The session was organised by Odisha Skill Development Authority

Leading entrepreneur Ganesh Krishnan said Odisha is the best place for start-ups that can create more employment opportunities and help boost State’s economy.Krishan and his entrepreneur wife Meena Ganesh, the founders of Big Basket and Portea, interacted with start-ups and IT leaders of the State.

Big Basket, a popular online grocery store, is providing services in 25 cities and Portea provides home health care services in 21 cities in the country. Sharing their journey as entrepreneurs Meena said the art, culture, hospitality, professional cooperation and the passion people put on top is inspiring.

Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Chairman Subroto Bagchi advised entrepreneurs to be socially committed and responsible. “Profit is a social responsibility for an entrepreneur,” Bagchi said.
MSME Secretary Hemant Sharma said entrepreneurship will not succeed without skill development, skill training and skilled man power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp