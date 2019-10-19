Shemaroo skill centre in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mumbai-based film Institute, Shemaroo will start a Skill Centre at Bhubaneswar, informed Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh here on Friday.

Speaking at an interaction session of Start Ups and IT leaders at Kala Bhoomi, Singh said the Skill Centre by Shemaroo will impart training to budding artistes and film makers of the State. “Tech Mahindra will also set up a Centre of excellence at CET College for critical machine learning programme,” he added. The session was organised by Odisha Skill Development Authority

Leading entrepreneur Ganesh Krishnan said Odisha is the best place for start-ups that can create more employment opportunities and help boost State’s economy.Krishan and his entrepreneur wife Meena Ganesh, the founders of Big Basket and Portea, interacted with start-ups and IT leaders of the State.

Big Basket, a popular online grocery store, is providing services in 25 cities and Portea provides home health care services in 21 cities in the country. Sharing their journey as entrepreneurs Meena said the art, culture, hospitality, professional cooperation and the passion people put on top is inspiring.

Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Chairman Subroto Bagchi advised entrepreneurs to be socially committed and responsible. “Profit is a social responsibility for an entrepreneur,” Bagchi said.

MSME Secretary Hemant Sharma said entrepreneurship will not succeed without skill development, skill training and skilled man power.