Fishermen oppose new bill

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Fishermen from across the State under the banner of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers Union (OTFWU) have decided to oppose the proposed Indian Marine Fisheries (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2019. “We are opposing the bill as it has several provisions including bringing the jurisdiction of territorial waters under the control the Central Government as a result of which traditional fishermen will face problems while fishing in the sea as large mechanised fishing vessels of corporate houses will get the fishing rights,” said president of OTFWU Prasana Behera on Saturday.

The bill is anti-traditional fishermen and pro-big fishing companies. Marine fishermen are the natural custodians of the coastal natural resources. But big corporate companies and businessmen will benefit from the bill. “We will not remain silent as this bill has been prepared without our consultation. The Act must be prepared through open and appropriate consultation with coastal fishing communities and citizens concerned and should be based on sound scientific, environmental and social principles with the aim to protect both coastal natural resources and sustainable livelihood practices dependent on those resources,” he said.

Behera said the State Government should convene a meeting of fishermen organisations, boat owners, scientists and other stake holders to discuss new restrictions proposed by the Union Government under the Marine Fisheries (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2019. As per the previous act, the maritime States in the country had rights to manage and regulate fishing activities in the territorial waters extending up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

However, the new bill proposes to consider the whole exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country, which extends up to 200 nautical miles, as territorial waters. “By enacting this bill, the Union Government is trying to snatch the rights of traditional fishermen to fish in territorial waters,” he said.