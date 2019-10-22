Home States Odisha

Govt warns against parking funds in banks

The Government’s directive came in the wake of reports raising apprehension on the safety of deposits in some commercial banks.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With adverse reports coming about poor financial health of some commercial banks in public, private and cooperative sectors, the State Government has cautioned all departments against parking of funds in such banks.

The Government’s directive came in the wake of reports raising apprehension on the safety of deposits in some commercial banks.

In July this year, the Finance department had empanelled 17 public sector undertaking (PSU) banks, eight private banks, two regional rural banks and one each from small finance bank and cooperative bank for the purpose of doing financial transactions and deposits for State PSUs and State level autonomous societies for 2019-20 financial year.

Without naming the empanelled banks, Principal Secretary of Finance A K K Meena in a circular to all departments said media reports have raised doubts about the financial condition of some of these banks.
“The Government departments, PSUs or agencies have to be careful while keeping deposits in any banks without proper enquiry about their financial health. It shall be the personal responsibility of the authority concerned for such deposit,” Meena said.

Besides, each of the deposit in a bank, including fixed deposits, is insured up to `one lakh for both principal and interest amount by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In case of a default by scheduled commercial or cooperative banks due to liquidation/cancellation of banking license or amalgamation/merger/reconstruction, DICGC will pay up to `one lakh to each depositor.

“Funds of the Government scheme should be utilised directly from treasury through Integrated Financial Management System without being parked in any bank account. Further, it is reiterated that withdrawal of money from treasury without sufficient ground and depositing the same in the bank account will be construed as financial irregularity,” the letter stated.

In a recent communication, the Finance Secretary had also warned against parking of Government funds in bank accounts without permission of authority concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp