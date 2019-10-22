Woman’s death sparks tension

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension prevailed at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here following a clash between two groups over the death of a woman on Monday morning.

The victim, 32-year-old Sabitri Mahalick of Paramanandapur village in Basta, had consumed a poisonous fruit in order to commit suicide over a dispute with her in-laws on Sunday afternoon. She was admitted to Basta hospital by her husband Satyaban Mahalick and later shifted to the DHH as her condition deteriorated.

After the woman’s death at the DHH, her parents reached the hospital and confronted her in-laws. The heated exchange soon turned ugly as Sabitri’s family members assaulted Satyaban’s younger brother Jitendra. The parents of the victim along with Satyaban’s family members were detained. A case of suicide has been registered.