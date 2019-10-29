Power outage hits dialysis  

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: DIALYSIS of six patients in Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) had to be abruptly stopped as power supply to its dialysis unit was disrupted on Monday.The patients were taken inside the unit and dialysis was being conducted when after an hour, power supply was disrupted.

Since there was no power backup, the dialysis equipment stopped functioning and patients had to return home. While the patients complained of uneasiness, their relatives alleged that the authorities concerned failed to check the power backup before beginning the process.

They further alleged that this has become a regular affair in the dialysis unit.Incidentally, the ‘Mo Sarkar’ team had recently reviewed healthcare in the MCH. The dialysis centre in the MCH is being operated on PPP mode by a firm Rahi Care Private Ltd from September 2018. The unit started operating with 10 kidney patients from September 27 last year and the number of patients has risen to 350 now.MCH Superintendent HK Dalai said dialysis will be conducted on the six patients on Tuesday.