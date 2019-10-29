‘Prepare road map for seed production’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahu on Monday directed the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) to prepare a road map to meet the increasing seed demands of farmers.During a surprise visit to the OSSC headquarters here, the Minister advised the officials of the corporation to assess the seed requirement of the farmers and make a road map to meet their demand in the coming years.

Stating that agriculture production depends largely on quality seeds and availability of seed at right time, Sahu asked the corporation officials to work in close coordination with the Agriculture department for timely procurement and delivery of seeds to the farmers. He also advised the officials to adopt the 5T formula enunciated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to improve their punctuality and work efficiency.