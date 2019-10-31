Home States Odisha

Communal clash averted in Rourkela

AN attempt to give communal colour to an assault case in Kalunga area was foiled by Brahmani Tarang police on Wednesday. 

Published: 31st October 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AN attempt to give communal colour to an assault case in Kalunga area was foiled by Brahmani Tarang police on Wednesday. 

A Muslim youth was assaulted by a group of villagers at the communally-sensitive area near the Kalunga police station on Tuesday night after he was caught with a girl from another community. 
In another case on October 26 night, a Bajrang Dal activist was standing alone near the Kalunga level-crossing when three Muslim youths arrived and clashed with him after an altercation.

Later, some Bajrang Dal supporters assembled at the spot, but before the issue could flare up, police intervened and defused the tension. Police also took a written undertaking from both sides and let them go. But on Wednesday, the local Muslim leaders, with supporters, thronged the police station and tried to link the two separate incidents. They alleged that to avenge the October 26 incident, the Bajrang Dal activists assaulted the Muslim youth on Tuesday.  

However, police were prepared with findings of preliminary investigation of Tuesday night’s incident. Police apprised the local Muslim leaders of the facts and warned them not to incite communal tension. 
Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani said there was no communal angle in Tuesday night’s incident and the minority youth was assaulted over a love affair. Appropriate action was taken, he added. 

A case has been registered at Brahmani Tarang police station against a group of persons for assaulting the Muslim youth and investigation is underway.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp