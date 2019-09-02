Home States Odisha

Odisha man falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 80,000

The victim said since he did not receive any SMS from the bank for last three months, he remained oblivious to the theft.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: State Bank of India (SBI) ATM card of a 33-year-old man was cloned to withdraw Rs 80,000 from his savings account.  

The victim, Raj Kishore Behera, an employee of a two-wheeler showroom, was informed of the theft by the call centre of the bank on Friday. He was asked by the call centre agent whether he had withdrawn Rs 80,000 from his account.

He denied and was told by the agent that his account was being blocked.

Behera said he rushed to Uditnagar police station to lodge a complaint in this regard but it was turned down.

He said on Saturday a written complaint lodged with the bank’s Uditnagar branch was forwarded to the police for investigation.

Behera said he had neither activated internet banking nor received any calls seeking details pertaining to his bank account.

The victim said since he did not receive any SMS from the bank for last three months, he remained oblivious to the theft. Behera said after inquiry from the local SBI branch, he learnt that in three transactions, a total of Rs 80,000 was transferred to the account of one John Henzel in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

He said he was told by the bank authorities that the cybercriminals used ATM cloning method for the theft.

