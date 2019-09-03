Home States Odisha

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar assures help to Cyclone Fani affected Coconut farmers

The Union Minister stresses need for producing quality seedlings for re-plantation in cyclone hit areas of State

Narendra Singh Tomar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday assured additional assistance for cyclone Fani affected coconut farmers of the State apart from the support of Rs 29.65 crore given by the Coconut Development Board (CDB).“We are pretty much aware of the plight of coconut farmers in the State. The Centre is eager to extend more help to them. The State Government should follow the due process so that we can grant more funds from CDB and the Agriculture Ministry,” Tomar said.

Speaking at a function to mark 21st World Coconut Day, organised by Coconut Development Board (CDB) at KIIT auditorium here, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of coconut farming in the agriculture sector of the country. He said more than one crore farmers of the country are engaged in coconut farming and it comprises 33 per cent of total coconut farming in the world. The Government is committed to empower the agriculture sector in the country to add to the gross domestic product (GDP). In order to achieve this, coconut farming needs more attention.

Tomar said the Centre has decided to form 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) across the country. He called upon the farmers of Odisha to form more collectives in order to avail the benefits extended by CDB for development of coconut cultivation, processing and value addition. The need of the hour is to produce quality seedlings for re-plantation in the cyclone-affected areas of the State. He requested all concerned for their wholehearted support for the production of quality coconut seedlings, suitable for the climate of Odisha. 

Stating that CDB is playing a great role in skill development of farmers, Tomar said 484 coconut-based industries have been set up so far across the country with the support of the Centre. “We are on a mission to double it by 2022. We want more educated farmers to come up with start-ups in the country,” he said. Around 500 farmers from the coconut growing States across the country and coconut-based entrepreneurs participated in the programme. 

An exhibition showcasing various innovative value-added products of coconut and latest technologies in the coconut sector was also held. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Susant Kumar Rout, MLA, Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Saurabh Garg and CDB Chairperson V Usha Rani also spoke.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP comprising former minister Surama Padhi, State vice-president Sameer Mohanty, secretaries Lekhasri Samantsinghar, Jatin Mohanty, spokespersons Sudipta Ray, Golakh Mohapatra and Jeeban Sahu and BJP Krushak Morcha secretary Surath Biswal met Tomar and submitted a memorandum requesting special Central assistance for the cyclone-affected coconut farmers of the State. 

Union Minister exhorts youths to develop entrepreneurial qualities
CUTTACK: Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday exhorted youths to be self-sufficient and develop an entrepreneurship quality within them. Speaking at the 20th Bharat Prativa Samman-2019, organised by Jay Bharat Foundation at Ramadaspur near Barang, Tomar said entrepreneurship has the potential to address pertinent issues like unemployment and poverty in the State. Instead of running after jobs, educated youths should take up entrepreneurial ventures to make themselves self-sufficient and help develop the nation, he said.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said Bharat Masala, which was started with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 has now created an identity of its own not only in India but also in 16 other countries of the world with overall business of Rs 4,000 crore. Several eminent personalities were felicitated at the function for their outstanding contributions in different fields by Jay Bharat Foundation.

While Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, eminent writer Dr Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi, Aska MP Pramila Bisoi, woman cricketer Madhuri Mehta and actor Akash Dasnayak were conferred Bharat Gaurav, Katha Bharat, Seva Bharat, Krida Bharat and Sanskruti Bharat Samman respectively, Plus Two Arts topper Ajay Patra of Vikram Dev Junior College, Science topper Preetish Behera of Fakir Mohan Junior College and Commerce topper Subham Sharma of Government Junior College Rourkela were conferred the Vidya Bharat award. Among others, Managing Director, Bharat Masala Sushant Kumar Panda, Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahatab, Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy and Badamba MLA Devi Prasad Mishra were present.

