Home States Odisha

30-year-old Duradei Sanskrit School struggles to survive

One out of three classrooms converted into kitchen, the rest double up as dormitories

Published: 04th September 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Students in front of Duradei Sanskrit School in Balasore district | Express

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE: The Duradei Sanskrit School was established at Parusottampur village under Khaira block 31 years ago with the objective to preserve and promote the ancient language of the country. Only to be left orphaned immediately after.

Wallowing in neglect for the last three decades, the institution is now struggling to keep itself alive. Crumbling infrastructure has threatened its very existence. Right from missing boundary walls, decrepit classrooms and other physical infrastructure to poor sanitation and lack of safe drinking water, the school faces it all.

The boys’ school has 119 students from Class VI to X, most of them belonging to tribal communities of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. Of the total three classrooms in the asbestos-roofed thatched house, one has been converted into a kitchen.  Without a hostel, the classrooms double up as dormitories. Around 50 students sleep in two classrooms in the night.

While the school has total six teaching and non-teaching staff, the district administration is yet to appoint a cook for the inmates. Headmaster Harischandra Sankhua has engaged a local for the purpose and the expenditure is being incurred from school fund.

The school also lacks proper sanitation facilities as students attend nature’s call in a polythene-covered open toilet on the school premises. They are forced to use unsafe water from a tube-well despite its foul taste and smell.

Locals alleged that despite several requests, the administration even failed to construct an all-weather road to the school. During rainy season, teachers and students face immense problems to come to the school. Though the school had received Government recognition in 1992, no substantial funding has been made for infrastructure development. An amount of `one lakh was sanctioned by the 14th Finance Commission through the panchayat for construction of a boundary wall, but work is yet to be started, they said. A Class X student alleged that while the asbestos of the house have been damaged since long, it is yet to be repaired. Polythene sheets have been used to cover the damaged asbestos. The quality of food is also not good, he said.

The headmaster said fund has been sanctioned for construction of school building and work will begin after monsoon.Block Education Officer Dharanidhara Patra assured to look into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Duradei Sanskrit School Khaira block
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp