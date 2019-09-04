Tata Cornell Institute for Nutrition and Agriculture plans to change nutrition behaviour of women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Cornell Institute for Nutrition and Agriculture (TCI) is undertaking a unique experiment in 72 villages of Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts to bring about change in behaviour of women towards nutrition.

The institute has developed an innovative tool kit under its flagship programme Technical Assistance and Research for Indian Nutrition and Agriculture (TARINA) for achieving better nutritional outcomes through the empowerment of women. The tool kit utilises methods like interactive flipbooks and board games to impart training through gender-based dialogues to build awareness and translate it into action.

Director of TCI, Cornell University Prof Prabhu Pingali said changing behaviour at the household and community levels and creating an enabling social landscape through strategic communication are critical components to achieve better nutritional outcomes.

Women from Kalahandi and Kandhamal are participating in the programme. The two-tier social and behavioural change procedure helps in increasing demand and improving consumption of nutritious food at the household level, said programme manager of TARINA Shubh Swain.