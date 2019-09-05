15 SHGs disengaged from ‘chhatua’ production

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration on Wednesday disengaged 15 SHGs from production of ‘chhatua’ meant for supply under Supplementary Nutrition Programme for children and pregnant women.

Collector MS Mishra took the decision on the basis of inspection reports that revealed serious lapses in preparation of the nutritious cereal mix to be consumed by women and children in the district.

Recently, a team of monitoring officials found a dead lizard in the wheat meant for ‘chhatua’ production in Kusumi village under Kotpad ICDS project.

The district has 26 ‘chhatua’ production units operated by SHGs under 15 Integrated Child Development Schemes (ICDS) of Social Welfare Department. Acting on allegations of supply of poor quality ‘chhatua’ to anganwadi centres by the SHGs, the Collector formed teams of ICDS officials who raided the 26 units simultaneously. They also verified the quality of ingredients being used for preparing ‘chhatua’ and videographed the entire process.

After reviewing reports submitted by the teams, the Collector suspended 15 units and allowed 11 to operate. Show cause notices were also served to the SHGs operating the 15 units.

District Social Welfare Officer, HK Pradhan said the administration will renew the agreement of the debarred 15 SHGs only after they put all remedial measures in place to ensure production of good quality food supplement.