Centre to promote Odisha tourism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathi has assured that tourism potential of Odisha will find a due place in publicity campaigns undertaken by the Centre in both domestic and global forums.

During the discussion with the State officials and members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) at the executive committee meeting of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Tripathi said the Centre would like to partner with Odisha Government to promote its places of attraction to draw more tourists.

Stating that Odisha has several iconic tourist destinations including virgin beaches and natural sites, the Union Secretary assured that publicity materials of the State will be available at overseas tourist offices of the Government of India so that foreigners can know more about Odisha’s potential. Tripathi lauded the State Government for successfully organising the World Cup Hockey. “When there is any discussion on sports promotion, Odisha always finds a mention,” he said.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, who also attended the meet, said the Union Secretary was apprised about the State’s plan and programme for the promotion of tourism. He urged Tripathi to look into the proposals from the State for infrastructure development of various tourist spots.

Leading tour operator Benjamin Simon urged PATA to hold PATA Travel Mart (PTM), Asia Pacific’s international travel trade exhibition in Odisha. Citing that Odisha is now well connected, he urged the Union Tourism Secretary to bid for India for the annual global event and choose Odisha as the venue.