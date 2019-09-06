Home States Odisha

Demolition on, Bada Akhada date a secret

Remaining commercial shops in Emar mutt complex razed; defiant mahant stays put in the dilapidated 12-room structure

Bada Akhada

Debris remain in place of Emar Mutt which was demolished in Puri on Thursday (Photo | EPS, ranjan ganguly)

By Express News Service

PURI: The demolition drive around Jagannath Temple that was stopped for three days, resumed on Thursday amid tight security though Bada Akhada mutt was not touched.

The drive on the day began with Emar mutt complex where the remaining commercial shops were razed even as its mahant continued with his defiance and remained inside the dilapidated 12-room structure.
Mahant Harinarayan Das of Bada Akhada mutt, who had expressed discontentment with some issues, has shifted furniture and other belongings from the monastery while shops operating from the building also shifted their stock. But the date of its demolition remained uncertain with the officials remaining tight-lipped about it.

However, Puri Collector Balwant Singh once again made it clear that all structures within a 75-metre radius of the temple would be demolished barring the places of the deity, temple, Gaadi (seat of religious head), kitchen and living room of the mahant. The demolished mutt would be relocated to another place, he added.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy compared the action of the administration to that of national emergency imposed in the country during Congress rule. Tripathy, who once represented Puri in the State Assembly, told the media persons that the Government has flouted all norms laid down for acquisition of land for a public purpose.

He pointed out that there was no recommendation from any authoritative agency or body to clear 75-metre radius of Meghnad Prachir for temple security and beautification. On this pretext, the administration was destroying the cultural heritage and religious bearings of mahants and devotees, Tripathy said. He demanded that the administration should stop the demolition and said he would meet the amicus curiae when he comes to the pilgrim town. Senior advocates Adityahruday Mishra and Jyoti Prakash Mishra were present at the press meet.

However, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra, who unsuccessfully contested from Puri Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections, met Mahant Harinarayan Das of Bada Akhada mutt and Puri Sankaracharya Swamy Nischalananda Saraswati of Puri Gobardhan Pitha but preferred to remain silent.

