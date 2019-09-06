Sepoy of Odisha Special Armed Police dismissed for rape

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A sepoy of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) Badal Behera was dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in the rape of a girl who later committed suicide in Ganjam district.

After DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma took cognizance of the matter, Commandant of 8th Battalion, OSAP, Chhatrapur dismissed Behera. The DGP also termed the suicide of the girl, harassed by Behera, as a red flag case and directed Ganjam SP to investigate the matter and submit a charge-sheet in this regard.

Earlier, Behera was arrested by Ganjam police and produced in court.

An official release by the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack stated that Behera had repeatedly threatened to kill the girl as a result of which she committed suicide on August 3. Such gross misconduct and immoral act have tarnished the image of police in the eyes of the public, it said.

DGP Sharma said strict action will be taken against police officials found violating the law. “A constable who was found urinating inside an ATM kiosk in Mayurbhanj district has been suspended and I have also directed Balasore SP to investigate an incident in which two police personnel were seen riding without a helmet in the district,” he added.