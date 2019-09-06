Home States Odisha

‘VIMSAR ragging, a case of brawl between two groups’

Prof Mishra said they would inform New Delhi cell that it was not a case of ragging and just a brawl between students, which had taken place outside the hostel of the institution.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The anti-ragging committee of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has on Thursday found that the ragging allegation lodged with the Anti-ragging Cell of University Grants Commission, New Delhi was actually a case of a brawl between two student groups.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Prof Brajamohan Mishra said a ragging allegation of junior students by a senior student was lodged with Anti-ragging Cell at New Delhi which informed the college authorities about the incident on August 31.

After receiving information, VIMSAR’s anti-ragging committee held a meeting, he informed. An inquiry revealed that it was not a case of ragging but heated exchange, Prof Mishra added.

Mishra said on August 29 a fourth-year MBBS student had entered into a brawl with two second-year MBBS students over some issue at a food joint along a road outside the campus. The senior student assaulted the two following which the juniors registered a complaint with Anti-ragging Cell, New Delhi, he added.

Prof Mishra said they would inform New Delhi cell that it was not a case of ragging and just a brawl between students, which had taken place outside the hostel of the institution.

On October 9 last year, VIMSAR authorities had debarred 23 Under -Graduate students of the institution, who were members of the students’ union, from attending classes and visiting library for one month over ragging allegation. Some first-year students and their parents had lodged a complaint of ragging with the Anti-ragging Cell after which they had informed VIMSAR authorities about the incident and subsequently, the anti-ragging committee of VIMSAR had inquired into the matter.

