20 hurt in collision on National Highway 143
Published: 07th September 2019
ROURKELA: More than 20 passengers were injured after the city bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 143 near Chadrihariharpur on Friday. The bus was on its way towards Rourkela when the accident took place. The injured were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital. The driver of the bus was shifted to Ispat General Hospital.