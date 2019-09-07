GI tag to Banglar Rasogolla: Hearing shifted to Oct 21   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Geographical Indication (GI) Registry of India has deferred the hearing on revocation of GI tag accorded to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ to October 21 after West Bengal Government sought more time to place its argument. Acting on a petition filed by chairman of City-based Regional Development Trust Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, the GI Registry had earlier issued show-cause notice to the West Bengal State Food Processing and Horticulture Development Corporation, Patent Information Centre and West Bengal Council of Science and Technology as to why the GI tag accorded to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ should not be removed.

Sahoo said during hearing of the petition at GI Registry Office in Chennai, officials of West Bengal Government sought more time to submit their affidavit following which another date was fixed. Odisha strongly countered the claim of West Bengal that preparation of ‘Chhena’ (cheese) was learnt after the Portuguese came to India.

“The claim of West Bengal officials holds no water as ‘Chhena’ is linked to our culture since the age of Lord Krishna. Besides, ‘Amarakosha’ written by Sanskrit grammarian and poet Amarasimha in 4th century AD also mentions the preparation of ‘Chhena’ in our land,” he said. Sahoo said he will present more such evidence seeking removal of GI tag to ‘Banglar Rasagolla’ on the next date of hearing.