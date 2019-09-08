Truck driver in Odisha fined Rs 86,500

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A truck driver was fined a whopping Rs 86,500 for violating traffic rules in the city. Though the incident took place on September 3, it came to light on Friday evening after a picture of the challan went viral on the internet.

Sources said, on Tuesday afternoon, Ashok Jadav, the driver of the truck was found violating transport norms and was penalised for allowing unauthorised person to drive (Rs 5,000), not having driving licence (Rs 5,000), overloading with excess of 18 tonne (Rs 56,000), carrying over dimension projections (Rs 20,000) and general offence (Rs 500). While he was held for nearly five hours, after much negotiation he paid a fine of Rs 70,000.

The vehicle, belonging to a Nagaland based private company BLA Infrastructure Private Limited and loaded with a JCB machine, was coming from Talcher and going towards Chhattishgarh when it was intercepted by officials in Sambalpur. RTO Lalit Mohan Behera said, since the fine amount for every violation has increased under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, the total penalty reached `86, 500.