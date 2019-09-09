Doctor crunch hits health care in Odisha's Athagarh

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Shortage of doctors in hospitals in Athagarh sub-division has left health care in the region in shambles. Athagarh has one sub-divisional hospital, four Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 18 Primary Health Centres (PHCs). While the sub-divisional hospital has 13 doctors against the sanctioned strength of 23, the CHC has three against the required seven.

The PHCs at Gurudijhatia, Khuntuni, Jenapada, Jagiapanda and Joranda have one doctor each owing to which they function for only two to three hours in the morning and remain closed on Sundays and other public holidays.

Doctors appointed in these units do not come to work on a regular basis and most of the work at the centres is handled by pharmacists. Even as Athagarh sub-division hospital and the area hospitals at Tigiria, Badamba and Narsinghpur blocks have multiple doctors, most of them attend duty on rotation and there are times when these health care facilities do not have even one doctor to attend to the patients.

The PHCs at Debabhuin, Viruda, Badanauput, Bangerisingha and Khairamada do not have any doctor. These units are being run by pharmacists. This often prompts patients from the region to visit private clinics. Rogi Kalyan Samiti member and social activist Sanatan Ray said the doctors posted at Athagarh sub-divisional hospital are engaged in private clinics. He said the hospital does not have a dentist or a gynaecologist.