Dengue cases rise in Odisha's Ganjam district

The vector-borne disease first raised its ugly head in June and by end of August, the number of persons affected by dengue stood at 74.

District Malaria Officer Dr R Jagdish Patnaik said eight dengue positive cases have been detected during the last one week.

District Malaria Officer Dr R Jagdish Patnaik said eight dengue positive cases have been detected during the last one week.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Dengue is spreading its tentacles in Ganjam district despite the claims of health administration of putting in enough efforts to keep the disease in check.

The vector-borne disease first raised its ugly head in June and by end of August, the number of persons affected by dengue stood at 74. With eight more persons getting affected by the disease in the last one week, the number of dengue cases in the district has risen to 82.

Usually, dengue is spread through the bite of the female mosquito (Aedes aegypti) during the rainy season. To check the mosquito menace, the district administration had held several meetings and put in place various measures to contain the spread of dengue.

The health department and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) had also announced to spray insecticide and use fogging machines. However, all the efforts have been in vain as not only is dengue virus thriving but also spreading rapidly.

Sources said pits along the roads are filled with stagnant water and have turned into breeding grounds of mosquitoes. Besides, uncleared garbage soaked in rainwater and waste dumped at various places is aiding the growth of mosquito menace.

While dengue outbreak seems imminent with heaps of garbage lying untreated in rains, no steps are being taken to streamline the distressed sanitation system in the district, the sources added.

District Malaria Officer Dr R Jagdish Patnaik said eight dengue positive cases have been detected during the last one week.

However, all the patients acquired the disease while working in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.Sources in the district health office said of the detected 82 dengue positive cases, 27 acquired the disease locally while the rest were infected during their stay outside the State.

The health administration has made special wards operational at MKCGMCH and city hospital to treat dengue patients. 

In 2012, dengue took the shape of an epidemic affecting over 533 persons in the district. Last year, 155 dengue positive cases were detected in Ganjam.

