Paraquat poisoning cases continue to rise, two more hospitalised in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Cases of paraquat poisoning continue to rise in the district. Two more persons were admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) on Monday after they allegedly consumed the lethal herbicide.

They are 21-year-old Sunita Chhuria of Bheden and 24-year-old Sayana Bagh of Haldipali. Dr Shankar Ramchandani of VIMSAR said signs of kidney failure was noticed in Sunita and she was administered a session of dialysis.



He said the condition of Sayana is being monitored. Following the incident, the doctors of VIMSAR have once again launched a drive to urge the Government to ban the herbicide.

A signature campaign titled ‘Ban Paraquat, Save Life’ was launched on the day where doctors and nurses, as well as attendants of patients, gave their signatures in favour of banning the herbicide. The campaign will continue for 15 more days, said Dr Ramchandani.



Paraquat, which is widely consumed for committing suicide, is more lethal than other pesticide or herbicide. It causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.