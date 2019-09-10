Home States Odisha

Paraquat poisoning cases continue to rise, two more hospitalised in Odisha's Sambalpur

Paraquat, which is widely consumed for committing suicide, is more lethal than other pesticide or herbicide.

Published: 10th September 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure. ( Express Illustrations )

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Cases of paraquat poisoning continue to rise in the district. Two more persons were admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) on Monday after they allegedly consumed the lethal herbicide. 

They are 21-year-old Sunita Chhuria of Bheden and 24-year-old Sayana Bagh of Haldipali. Dr Shankar Ramchandani of VIMSAR said signs of kidney failure was noticed in Sunita and she was administered a session of dialysis.

He said the condition of Sayana is being monitored. Following the incident, the doctors of VIMSAR have once again launched a drive to urge the Government to ban the herbicide. 

A signature campaign titled ‘Ban Paraquat, Save Life’ was launched on the day where doctors and nurses, as well as attendants of patients, gave their signatures in favour of banning the herbicide. The campaign will continue for 15 more days, said Dr Ramchandani.

Paraquat, which is widely consumed for committing suicide, is more lethal than other pesticide or herbicide. It causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VIMSAR Paraquat Poisoning
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp