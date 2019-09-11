Demolition of Sana Chhata mutt deferred

By Express News Service

PURI: The demolition of Sana Chhata mutt was deferred till Thursday as all manpower and machineries were engaged to clear the massive construction debris of the two-storey Bada Akhada mutt which was razed on Monday.

It was necessary to clear the debris of Bada Akhada mutt, which had around 100 rooms, to facilitate the movement of excavators to access Sana Chhata mutt, said an official. Sources said the district administration issued notices to three more mutts, Mangu, Narasingh Acharya and Radhaballav, on Tuesday. beautification work on the place where the demolished Nanguli mutt was located, is almost complete.