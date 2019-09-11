Drug Control Administration conducts raid on Torque Pharmaceuticals in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of officials from the Drug Control Administration on Tuesday raided Torque Pharmaceuticals at Bomikhal here following the complaints of selling drugs under the garb of cosmetics to unlicensed firms.

The team, led by Drug Inspectors Dr Sudarsan Biswal and Chandan Kumar Giri, seized nine samples for quality testing. The team had raided Hanuman Traders at Bomikhal for purchase of drugs without valid drug license on September 7.

In-charge Drugs Controller Mamina Patnaik said nowadays some drugs are being sold as cosmetics like ‘NoScars’ cream and ‘UB Fair’ cream. The public is generally misguided about those drugs which are advertised as cosmetics and it violates Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

“The illusion of becoming fair makes the young mass victimised and puts them in trouble due to serious side effects. Basing on the complaint, the raid was conducted. I have instructed drugs inspectors to be more vigilante on wide misuse of drugs as cosmetics and take action,” she added.