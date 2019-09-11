Inquiry begins into ‘faulty’ works at Laxmijore nullah

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Facing public criticism over faulty repair works in Laxmijore nullah leading to deluge in Balangir last month, the Water Resources department on Tuesday began an investigation into the reasons behind flooding on August 14.

A team of minor irrigation wing officials examined the condition of the Laxmijore nullah from Dampara to Satyanagar area and constructions that had been taken up last year.

The nullah, which begins at Gandhrel, covers the entire town and carries the town’s drain water into the river.

Last year, the minor irrigation wing had taken up check dam and beautification works of the nullah at an estimated cost of `20 crore as a flood control measure. However, the officials had engaged some petty contractors having no work experience leading to the faulty design.

The contractors allegedly did not follow the guidelines specified by the Special Relief Commissioner for flood control.

Locals had alleged that check dams on Laxmijore nullah in the town were the main reason behind the flood as they failed to discharge rainwater because of the faulty design.