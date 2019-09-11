No roads to anganwadi centres in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As if allegations of sub-standard food at Anganwadi centres were not enough, absence of roads and waterlogging at the facilities has emerged as a major cause of concern in the district.

The district has 1,840 Anganwadi centres of which more than 60 per cent do not have their own buildings. The ones that have their own buildings, have no roads. Waterlogging is a persistent problem at one such anganwadi centre at Alana village in Bacchalo panchayat of Naugaon block.

Sarpanch of Bacchalo panchayat Narottam Kandi said the Anganwadi centre in Alana village was constructed five years back. However, no road has yet been constructed to connect the centre with the village. He said the panchayat has been allocated `2 lakh for constructing a road to the centre and the work would start after rainwater recedes from the locality.

The parents of the children alleged that their children are wary of attending classes at the centre during monsoon. They said snakes often enter the building along with the rainwater and in such circumstances, classes are held on the road.

Similar is the plight of an anganwadi centre at Alasudha in Jagatsinghpur block that has been constructed on wetland. It is estimated that around 60 centres have been constructed in low-lying areas of the district making them vulnerable to waterlogging.

Additional District Social Welfare Officer Madhbananda Mallick said as per the consent of villagers, land has been identified for construction of buildings for anganwadi centres in different villages. He said funds have been allocated for construction of buildings for 1,032 centres and work on 704 buildings has been completed so far.