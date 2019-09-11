Odisha government mulls new law for Lingaraj Temple management

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will soon bring a law for the management of the Lingaraj Temple in the Capital in line with Shree Jagannath Temple Act. This was announced by Law Minister Pratap Jena after chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here. Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, who was also present at the meeting, said a new Act for Lingaraj Temple, which was built in 11th century a few years before Jagannath Temple at Puri, is needed.

The MLA from Ekamra segment proposed that the Trust Board of the temple should be restructured. He said the Trust Board should send a proposal to the Law Department for the new Act through the Endowment Commission and a committee comprising experts in the field of temple acts should be constituted for the Act proposed for Lingaraj temple.

Several issues relating to the temple, including eviction of encroachments from all sides, maintenance of the temple by Archaeological Department, solving problems of market complex and development of Devi Padahara pond were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting also decided to completely restructure Tarini Temple Committee at Ghatagaon and trust board of Khirachora Gopinath Temple at Remuna. Former minister Badrinarayan Patra, Remuna legislator Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, Principal Secretary in Law Department Shasikant Mishra, Debottar Commissioner Chittaranjan Mohapatra and senior officials were present.

The Law Minister also reviewed condition of Jagannath Temple at Baripada. The Minister said maintenance of the temple should be handed over to Archaeology Department as it is very old. He directed the officials concerned to complete the website of the temple and health insurance of sevayats within a month. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi and senior officials were also present.