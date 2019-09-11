Odisha government submits reports on enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act of only four district in high court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the last three years, inspections have been conducted in 257 clinical establishments in Cuttack district and registration certificates issued to 73, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDMPHO), Cuttack, has informed the Orissa High Court.

In an affidavit filed in the court on Monday, CDMPHO Dr BB Nayak said that on the basis of inspections of the 257 clinical establishments, so far 44 have been given first registration and 29 renewed. Repeat inspections disclose that 84 clinical establishments are inoperative and hence treated as closed,” Nayak said.

On August 19, the High Court had directed the State Government to submit a status report on enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act as regards to action taken in all the districts of the State on September 9. However, status reports of only four of the 30 districts - Cuttack, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Jajpur, were submitted on Monday.

In his affidavit, Nayak said proceedings for non-compliance of fire safety norms had been initiated against 13 private hospitals in 2016. But, proceedings had since made no headway due to stay orders by the HC. Interim applications have been filed for the vacation of the stay orders and timely submission of fire safety certificate.

The matter could not be taken up for hearing owing to boycott of the Chief Justice court by lawyers.

The Court had directed the State Government in May 2008 to form a task force on a PIL after it felt Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act was not being obeyed in the State.

During the July 22 hearing, the HC found that the State Government was yet to comply with the order issued for submission of a detailed district-wise status report. Expressing displeasure, the bench allowed adjournment of the case to August 19 only on the condition that the State Government will pay `5,000 towards donation in favour of Advocates Welfare Fund by then.

The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter. But, when the case came up on August 19, the State Government sought more time. The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra had allowed time till September 9.