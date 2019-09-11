Home States Odisha

Odisha government submits reports on enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act of only four district in high court

In his affidavit Nayak said proceedings for non-compliance of fire safety norms had been initiated against 13 private hospitals in 2016.

Published: 11th September 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the last three years, inspections have been conducted in 257 clinical establishments in Cuttack district and registration certificates issued to 73, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDMPHO), Cuttack, has informed the Orissa High Court.

In an affidavit filed in the court on Monday, CDMPHO Dr BB Nayak said that on the basis of inspections of the 257 clinical establishments, so far 44 have been given first registration and 29 renewed. Repeat inspections disclose that 84 clinical establishments are inoperative and hence treated as closed,” Nayak said.

On August 19, the High Court had directed the State Government to submit a status report on enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act as regards to action taken in all the districts of the State on September 9. However, status reports of only four of the 30 districts - Cuttack, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Jajpur, were submitted on Monday.

In his affidavit, Nayak said proceedings for non-compliance of fire safety norms had been initiated against 13 private hospitals in 2016. But, proceedings had since made no headway due to stay orders by the HC. Interim applications have been filed for the vacation of the stay orders and timely submission of fire safety certificate.

The matter could not be taken up for hearing owing to boycott of the Chief Justice court by lawyers.
 The Court had directed the State Government in May 2008 to form a task force on a PIL after it felt Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act was not being obeyed in the State.

During the July 22 hearing, the HC found that the State Government was yet to comply with the order issued for submission of a detailed district-wise status report. Expressing displeasure, the bench allowed adjournment of the case to August 19 only on the condition that the State Government will pay `5,000 towards donation in favour of Advocates Welfare Fund by then.

The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter. But, when the case came up on August 19, the State Government sought more time. The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra had allowed time till September 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack district Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer CDMPHO Orissa High Court Orissa Clinical Establishment
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp